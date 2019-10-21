WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Authorities have released more information about the events leading up to a hit-and-run crash the parking lot of a bar in southern Illinois early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Red Zone Bar. Sunday, emergency dispatchers said both people who were hit were taken to Herrin Hospital, and one of the victims was later transferred to a hospital in Carbondale.
Monday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has released more information about what led to the incident.
As the bar was closing Sunday morning, a fight broke out the in parking lot. That's when the sheriff's office says a man who was involved in that fight jumped into a vehicle and quickly drove away. The two victims were hit by the car as the man was leaving the parking lot.
The driver still hasn't been found, but the sheriff's office says witnesses have helped "tentatively identify" him. The law enforcement agency did not release the suspect's name, and says no further information will be released at this time.