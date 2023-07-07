MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a Mayfield, Kentucky, man wanted on charges of drug trafficking and organized crime in an investigation that resulted in more than a dozen other arrests.
The sheriff's office first announced charges against Kendrick Owens back in May, when investigators also announced the arrest of 14 other people in a fentanyl trafficking investigation. The 32-year-old Mayfield man is charged with engaging in organized crime, trafficking in fentanyl on the second offense and being a persistent felony offender.
On Friday, the sheriff's office posted Owen's photo to Facebook, saying deputies are still searching for him.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them find Owens or other information related to the investigation to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, fill out the online form at mccrackencountysheriff.com or contact their nearest local law enforcement agency. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.