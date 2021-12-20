HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is again asking members of the public for help in its missing person investigation for 73-year-old Virginia Emerson of Hickman County.
Emerson was reported missing last week. She last made contact with her family at 11:43 a.m. on Dec. 12. State police say Emerson is reported to have dementia, and her disappearance is not believed to be related to the Dec. 10 tornado.
In a news release Monday, KSP Post 1 says authorities have followed up on multiple leads related to Emerson's disappearance, to no avail. Ground searches near her home have also been unsuccessful.
Investigators say Emerson could possibly be in the northwest Tennessee area, as well as western Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says her last known location, determined through a phone ping, was in Obion County, Tennessee, near Bethlehem Road.
Emerson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2014 black Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate 900 VXH.
Anyone with information about where Emerson is can call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.