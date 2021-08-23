WAVERLY, TN (WAVE-TV) — The search continues for remains and missing people in the wake of historic flooding in Tennessee.
At least 22 people are now confirmed dead, with fewer than 10 still missing.
The flooding first hit the town of Waverly on Saturday, but the extent of the destruction is still becoming clear as crews work to clean up.
Local officials say the damage and loss of life is historic.
"It's a huge impact to this community. This town will wear the scars for many decades,” Waverly Police Chief Grant Gillespie said during a news briefing Monday.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis painted a picture of what families in his community are facing.
"We're not talking about people will get this their houses flooded. We are talking about that, but I'm talking about houses that's been removed from the foundation, the houses that people can't even get into because the floors are gone. We're talking about people that's coming out or going back to their homes, their cars are gone. It's just gone,” he said.
Davis said aid is needed.
"We're gonna’ be overwhelmed for the next probably 30 days at least," the sheriff said. "But our people, our people need help."
A curfew for the town remains in effect, and public safety officials are asking people to limit their movements to essential travel only.
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden offered his condolences to those who've lost loved ones and community members in the flooding.
"I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life through this flash flood. I know we've reached out to the community and we stand ready to offer them support. I've asked the (FEMA) administrator to speak to the Governor (Bill) Lee of Tennessee right away. We'll offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment," Biden said during a news conference.
He also shared his condolences in a tweet.
I send my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life due to flash flooding in Tennessee. We’ve reached out to the community and will offer any assistance they need in this terrible moment.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 22, 2021