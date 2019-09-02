CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- Crews will resume the search for missing boater Samantha Ratledge Tuesday morning on Kentucky Lake.
Members of Calloway County Fire Rescue, with help from crews out of Marshall County and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, searched Kentucky Lake just off Paradise Resort in Calloway County for much of Monday. They ended the search at about 7:30 p.m., when the day became too dark. Bill Call, director of Calloway County Emergency Management, said search crews plan to return to the water Tuesday morning.
Capt. Tony Dunker with Fish and Wildlife said in a release that the 22-year-old Ratledge, of Scott City, Missouri, was on a pontoon boat at about 8 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators that Ratledge left her seat and crossed the safety rail on the front of the moving boat, before falling overboard. Call said the incident reportedly happened in the shallower secondary channel of Kentucky Lake, a few hundred yards from the cove near Paradise Resort.
Crews immediately searched the water Sunday night until about 1 a.m. Monday, then resumed the search at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews used boats equipped with side-scan sonar to search several miles in and around the area where Ratledge reportedly fell overboard, Call said. In addition, a boat from Marshall County was equipped with a towfish sonar that was submerged. Crews eventually found an object of interest in the water in the late afternoon hours.
"That's the nature of Kentucky Lake, with its murkiness and its channels, the way the current flows and so forth. And so what they usually do, the standard protocol is to approach it with the sonar units traveling in different directions to try to get kind of a 3D picture of what's going on. And the pass that they made a few minutes ago looked very revealing," said Call.
However, Call later told Local 6 that object of interest was likely a log. Still, crews are not giving up.
"We wish it was different circumstances. But we'd like to bring her home to her family," said Call.
Dunker said investigators arrested the operator of the pontoon. James Nance, 49, of Calloway County, is accused of boating under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
You can find out more information about this story and others by following Chris Yu on Facebook and Twitter.