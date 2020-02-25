OBION COUNTY, TN — Three fishermen from Obion County, Tennessee, are still missing Tuesday night after they disappeared on Pickwick Lake over the weekend.
Crews wrapped up their second day of searching at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the two 15-year-old Obion Central High School students and a parent chaperone.
Obion County Central High School Principal Barry Kendall said hundreds of volunteers traveled nearly three hours from Obion County to help with the search in Hardin County, Tennessee.
He said he is surprised by how his students are handling everything.
"They're doing well, better than I expected them to be doing," said Kendall.
Kendall said it has been a tough few days at Obion County Central High School, but it cannot be compared to what families of the missing are going through.
"I'm extremely concerned," said Kendall. "Compared to what the parents are going through, what the fishing coach is going through, my job is pretty easy."
The school held a vigil Monday for the missing boaters to bring everyone comfort. Local churches, businesses, and organizations have continued that support.
Union City Refuge Church Pastor Dan Huggins volunteers as a guidance counselor, talking with the students. His church also brought food for counselors and staff, and will continue to this week.
"People have to eat," said Huggins. "And just to make that available to them, and doughnuts, they brighten everybody's day."
Macy is a 9-month-old yellow Labrador retriever, who made a special appearance at the high school on Tuesday.
She walked the hallways, with her cast on from a broken leg, comforting students during this hard time.
Volunteer and Macy's handler Tony Jones said having Macy at the school is all about making sure the kids are OK.
"I think just a moment of passion, of care, to love one another, and obviously dogs bring out the best in us," said Jones. "When I'd ask permission to bring her, it's just to help the students cope."
The school has resources throughout the county for students who need it.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 100 volunteers, 35 rescue boats, two helicopters and one drone helped with Tuesday's search.
TWRA said Tuesday's search was cut short due to hazardous water conditions. They will resume the search Wednesday morning.
The agency said they have enough volunteers for their search and do not need any more.
If you would like to donate to help the families of the missing boaters, you can donate through the First Citizens National Bank "Friends of Fishermen" account. You can call 1-800-321-3176 to make a donation.
You can also donate to the Obion County Ministerial Association, specifying that the money is for the missing boaters. Their address is P.O. Box 904, Union City, TN 38281. You can also send money via Venmo at OCMAFISHERMEN.