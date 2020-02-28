HARDIN COUNTY, TN — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency suspended its fifth day of searching for two Obion County teens and an adult in Hardin County Friday evening, with plans to resume recovery efforts Saturday morning.
The two 15-year-old Obion County Central High School students and a parent chaperone were in Hardin County for a fishing tournament last weekend. They were last seen Saturday, Feb. 22. Crews have been searching the Tennessee River for them since they were reported missing Sunday. Their boat was found near Pickwick Dam on Monday.
In the days since they were reported missing, many volunteers from Obion County have helped in the search efforts in Hardin County. And in Obion County, members of the community have rallied around the high school and those who know the missing trio with comfort and support.