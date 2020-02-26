HARDIN COUNTY, KY -- The Obion County Sheriff's Office says the search for two Obion County High School students and one adult has turned into a recovery effort.
The trio were last seen on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County on Saturday. They were not reported missing until Sunday night.
Crews have been searching Pickwick Lake and the Tennessee River for the past few days.
On Monday, they found their boat near the Pickwick Dam. It was damaged from going over the dam and through the flood gates.
The change from search to recovery means that they do not believe the three are alive.
The Obion County Sheriff's Office is asking that "you continue to pray for the families, friends, and rescue teams during this very difficult time."