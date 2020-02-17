MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Tuesday, crews will continue to search for an Illinois woman who was swept into the Tennessee River. The woman, 37-year-old Brandy Osborne, was last seen walking into a flooded area on Friday to meet a friend in Marshall County.
Curt Curtner with the Marshall County Rescue Squad said Osborne went to Wepfer Marine Friday night to visit a friend. She was walking in a flooded area when she was swept into the river.
Osborne has red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans and rubber boots.
Curtner passed along a report from Marshall County Rescue Squad Chief Kurt Schmidt Monday night saying resources used in the ongoing search for Osborne on Monday consisted of three boats with 9 personnel, using sonar technology.
The report says those same resources are expected to be used Tuesday, as they continue searching for the woman.