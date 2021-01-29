OBION COUNTY, TN — Crews resumed their search of Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, Tennessee, Friday — looking for the man accused of shooting and killing two men in their 20s on Monday.
The district attorney general said the search for David Vowell was suspended Wednesday because of high water at the lake.
Investigators told Local 6 Vowell approached Chance Black, Zach Grooms and another man who was hunting with them on Monday. Then, an argument started.
The third man, Jeffery Crabtree, witnessed the shooting. The district attorney general said Crabtree took the gun away from Vowell, and took the victims for help.
Crews have been searching for Vowell ever since.
We're told crews believe Vowell is not in the water, but either died from exposure or was helped from the water.
A memorial account has been established for the victims' families. All money donated will be divided equally between the families of Grooms and Black. You can drop off your donations at Greenfield Banking Company in Weakley County, Tennessee, or send your donation to P.O. Box 47 Greenfield, Tennessee, 38230.
