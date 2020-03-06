LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- The search is still on for a Livingston County man last seen in January.
62-year-old Gary Cowen was reported at last seen on Tuesday, January 21, in rural Livingston County on Johnson Road.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office found that Cowen was actually last seen on Wednesday, January 22, at the Simply Southern Cafe in Salem.
The Ledbettter Fire Department has conducted numerous drone flights around the Johnson Road and Salem area but have had no success.
Deputies say Cowen may be staying in Evansville, Indiana. They have reached out to law enforcement in Indiana to help in the search.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cowen is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.