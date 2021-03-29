GRAVES COUNTY, KY — She was beloved by her family and adored by her son and daughter. Then, in the early morning hours of March 27, 2018, Samantha Sperry vanished.
Searches through dense woods, pleas on social media and even national attention from sites like Dateline’s “Missing in America” have led to more questions than answers and an unbelievable pain from scars that have yet to start healing.
It was another cloudy start to a typical spring day, but even in the early morning hours, a family’s worst nightmare was just beginning.
“I can remember just feeling dread… heart-stopping, numbing paralyzing fear,” Sperry’s mom Tina Artis says. The past three years when the calendar flips to March, those same raw feelings are brought back to the surface for Artis. But even before missing person flyers were put up and social media posts with her picture were being shared, Samantha was just a small town girl from Graves County.
“She will give you the shirt off her back,” said Artis. “She would go out of her way to help you. If at some point in time you needed her help, she would be there for you.”
Life hadn’t always dealt Samantha an easy hand, but she’d done her best to put herself back together for her family, especially her two kids. Then one day she didn’t come home.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden describes the case as “complicated.” He didn’t take office until about three months after Samantha disappeared, but right away he made the case one of his top priorities. Hayden brought in investigators with Kentucky State Police and the FBI to get some fresh eyes on the case and make sure nothing had been missed. That included going back and talking to the last people who saw her.
“They tell their story and they maintain their story their story is the truth,” Hayden says. “Then you have to evaluate it and take a step back and look at it objectively and what we’ve been told simply doesn’t make any sense.”
The story told to investigators goes like this – Samantha showed up at the home of Paul Holder with her on again, off again boyfriend Rhen Hendrickson. They claim she was upset and started walking towards a tree line. That’s when Hayden says the men claim Rhen’s father, Dusty Holder, rode up on his ATV and she said she wanted to go for a ride and they set off to an area known as Kaler Bottoms.
“It’s a very rural, remote area,” Hayden says. “Very swampy and when all this occurred we’d had a lot of rain.” It was in those woods that Dusty told investigators they got stuck and decided to spend the night on the four wheeler, using the exhaust to stay warm before running out of gas.
Dusty then told investigators when they came out of the woods they ended up on Highway 131. Dusty claims he went one way and Samantha went the other. That was the last time she was apparently seen. Searches through the woods were done by law enforcement as well as volunteers, but Hayden says they weren’t able to find any sign of Samantha.
“It’s frustrating on so many levels,” Artis says. “We don’t have our closure. We are stuck in a grief cycle that can’t move forward. We can’t go to the next phase simply because we have so many unanswered questions. School would’ve been in session, there would have been buses coming through, there would have been parents taking their kids to school to drop them off and headed to work. There would’ve been someone who would’ve seen her.”
Now three years later, Samantha’s family and law enforcement continue to struggle to connect the dots, as does Samantha’s then-boyfriend Rhen Hendrickson. He’s the one who told investigators he brought Samantha to his uncle’s house shortly before she got on a four-wheeler with his dad, Dusty. Rhen told Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald the relationship between him and his dad has been strained since Samantha disappeared.
“Do I believe him? No, I don’t believe anything he has to say,” Hendrickson said. He went back and forth during the interview about what he thinks Dusty does and doesn’t know, as well as the events leading up to the four-wheeler ride. Rhen admits to not being in his right mind at the time because of drugs. He claims that’s what led to what he did next.
Rhen went into the woods with, he says, plans to take his own life. A couple of days later he came out of those woods, suffering from hypothermia. At the time, he claims he didn’t know Samantha was missing. Once he learned she was, he said his own questions started.
“I said, 'Dusty, we need to talk man,'” Hendrickson said. “I said, 'you need to give me some answers,' and he told me to shut up. You know how people avoid people when they know they did something foul? If he didn’t do anything foul, he’d be right here beside me.”
All of the unknowns and unanswered questions are what Hayden compares to a big puzzle that law enforcement is trying to put back together.
“I feel good knowing that this case was not put on the shelf and forgotten about,” Hayden says. “This is somebody’s daughter, somebody’s mother. What if that was your relative, what if that was my sister, how would you want the police to handle that investigation? Would you want them to just get frustrated and throw their hands up and say ‘there’s nothing else we can do?’ No, you wouldn’t want that and we’re going to continue to work on the case.”
Samantha's family and friends gathered near where she was last seen for a vigil on Saturday.
If you have any information regarding Samantha Sperry disappearance, you can call the FBI at 502-263-6000, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.
You can also send information to sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov, an email address dedicated to the case.
When putting together this piece, we wanted to give everyone involved in the case the opportunity to share their story. Local 6’s Pauline Fitzgerald knocked on Paul and Dusty Holder’s doors to ask if they would like to sit down for an interview. Neither of them were home at the time, but Dusty later called her back and said quote, "it’s best for him to keep his mouth shut and not talk about what happened," and also says he hopes the family can find closure.
We also asked Sheriff Hayden about Samantha’s husband, who she was separated from at the time of her disappearance. Hayden says he wasn’t in the area at the time.