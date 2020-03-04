PUTNAM COUNTY, TN -- Crews will be back out in the Nashville area Wednesday looking for several unaccounted people.
At least 24 people were killed in the storm that spawned an EF-3 tornado.
Putnam County, one of the hardest hit by the storm released a list of people reported as missing.
WSMV says originally 77 people were reported missing following the storms, but that number is now down to 38.
Anyone with information on those listed as missing is asked to call Putnam County at (931) 528-8484.
The reported missing are:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Phyllis Burchett
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Michael Bowers
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Rocky Smith
- Stella Zuller
- Ryan Packinghan
- Dustin Kingsland
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Rocky Smith
- Ryan Packinghan
- Tracy & Cody McGhee
- Peyton Jackson
- Colton Matheney
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder