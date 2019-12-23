CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - Mitch Ryan is an attorney in Calloway County, KY. He sees a lot in his line of work. Recently, he's seen a need for mentoring and education in his community.
Ryan is helping people of all ages and walks of life start a new chapter of their lives from one donation and simply flipping the pages of a book.
It all started with one classroom of elementary students. The reaction, the smiles and excitement from those students is what touched Ryan. “That reaction is going home with them, it was something undeniable that I knew had to be done on a little bit bigger of a scale,” Ryan said.
He knew kids were getting toys and electronics. “But they weren't getting books,” Ryan said.
Ryan started a non-profit called Season's Readings.
“I'm a firm believer that knowledge is power and that knowledge comes from the written word,” Ryan said. “The excitement was something that I couldn't deny,”
For the past year, Ryan hands out books to children in all schools in the county.
“I knew every single kid deserved to carry that excitement with them,” Ryan said.
Ryan says it's not the typical excitement you see when they get a toy, this is different. They take pride in it.
“That was so important to them, the ownership of that book. This is something that's mine this is some something that somebody gave me. They just want to tell you about it and it just makes you want to dive right onto the floor and start reading that book with them, it's really fun.” Ryan said.
Ryan isn't the only one handing out these books. People in the community want to help and be a part of it, including Murray firefighter Jared Lencki.
“It's something else to see those faces,” Lencki said. “You don't do this job for a lot of things except for caring for your community.”
All of those people share a common bond: a love for books.
“A lot of these kids don't have books at their home,” Lencki said. “This program provides them with something to do with their parents that they probably wouldn't normally get to do,”
Ryan is helping the people in his backyard start their new chapter in life at the Calloway County Jail. He started a book club called Chapters for Change.
“The door opens every single day at the jail in Calloway county and people are getting out and they should be, but I want them to get out and have those resources,” Ryan said.
Opening up those books is giving them the resources they otherwise would not have gotten. “We as a society often say, ‘it's too late,’ we get hooked up on it and I don't believe that.”
Calloway County inmate Andrew Swan says he’s focused on better himself, and says this book club can help him focus on that.
“He kind of just gave me the hope and go out there and do everything different this time and instead of just a little bit,” Swan said.
We should continue to water those kids, teens, adults and elderly no matter where they are, no matter what age they are, no matter where they're living,” Ryan said.
No matter if they're living behind bars, or under the roof of a home. “We as a society should learn how to approach people with grace and give them everything that we can to make sure that they're successful,” Ryan said.
Ryan is doing what he can with his resources.
“That's how I pay myself at the end of the week. I get to go to the jail and hang out with them for an hour and I get to go to the elementary school and hang out with them for an hour and that's how I pay myself,” Ryan said.
Season's Readings has given away thousands of books to hundreds of students over the past year.