While many kids may have been unwrapping their new toys and electronics this holiday season, one local attorney, Mitch Ryan, is making sure kids are able to keep their shelves stocked with new books.
The local non-profit, Season’s Reading’s, Inc., started in one classroom, when Ryan saw the look of joy, excitement and happiness on children’s faces after receiving a bag of books. Ryan says owning a book was something the students took pride in.
They had the same goal in mind this year, but had to make some adjustments with the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers delivered the books with masks, and had to follow other guidelines. Ryan says he’s turning challenges into opportunities, and also offering live storytelling with members of the community.
“Covid has brought us back to the fundamentals of joy and happiness and family and caring for others, do for your neighbor as you would for yourself, and those fundamental principles are what’s driving the support that we’ve gotten,” Ryan said. “We didn’t have a choice whether or not we were going to do Seasons Reading’s, it was going to happen, our community let us know that.”
The non-profit helps more than just students get new books. Ryan started a book club with inmates at the Calloway County Jail to help them stay motivated, goal-oriented, and try to better themselves. Due to concerns over COVID-19, the book club is on pause, but Ryan still delivers books to the jail on a weekly basis.
Since the non-profit started in 2018, they’ve handed out thousands of books to hundreds of students in Calloway County, and they’ve now expanded to Heath Elementary.
