GRAVES COUNTY, KY - A Mayfield woman and her 11-month-old child were treated for minor injuries after a rollover collision.
Graves County deputies were called to State Route 464 near Mayfield for a report of a rollover wreck with a woman and child possibly being trapped in their vehicle. When deputies got there they were out of the vehicle. They say the woman's vehicle left the road and she wasn't able to regain control.
Graves County Deputy Sheriff Dale Mason says more than very minor injuries were avoided because the woman was wearing her seat belt and the child was properly restrained in a car seat.