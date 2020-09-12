CALVERT CITY, KY — The second annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball tournament took place Saturday morning at the Calvert City Baseball Park.
The tournament is in memory of Preston Cope, who's life was taken at just 15 years old during the shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018.
Team entry fees and donations all benefit the Preston Cope Memorial Fund and scholarships.
Preston's parents, Teresa and Brian Cope, spoke about what support for the tournament means to them.
"We couldn't do it without them. It means so much," Teresa said.
"Everything, it's everything," Brian said. "You know, we rely on our faith in God to get us through every day, but our family and our friends, they're there for us every day for us, too. And without them, it would be rough. It would be rough. There are some dark days, but with our faith in God, we will get through this," Brian said.
The Copes urge people to cherish time with their loved ones and spend time with them each day.