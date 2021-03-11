Autumn Saunders

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A second arrest has been made in a McCracken County child abuse case, the sheriff's office announced Thursday. 

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Autumn Saunders was arrested Thursday, and a grand jury indicted her in connection to the abuse investigation involving David Joshua Saunders. 

David Saunders is accused of a 3-year-old child who was in his care for six days. He was arrested in October

The sheriff's office claims 23-year-old Autumn Saunders, who is David Saunders' wife, was present and knew the abuse was taking place. 

According to the McCracken County Jail roster, Autumn Saunders is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger. A cash bond has been set at $150,000. 