GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department says a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.
The new cases is a woman in her 70s who is being treated in isolation in a hospital, the health department says in a news release.
“We have been anticipating more cases and are prepared to implement guidance to protect our community,” Heath Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford said in Thursday afternoon's news release.
Health Department Director Noel Coplen said Graves County residents and organizations, "have all really put forth a concerted effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect their fellow citizens from the harm this virus can cause."
The first novel coronavirus disease case confirmed in the county was announced Monday. The health department said that case is a man in his 70s, who is also in isolation in a hospital.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: