LYON COUNTY, KY -- A second person in Lyon County, Kentucky, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is a 97-year-old woman who is a resident at River's Bend Nursing Home.
She is currently being treated at a hospital in Tennessee.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says they are working to find out who she was in contact with.
He is expected to provide another update sometime Wednesday.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.