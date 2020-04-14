LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Livingston County has a second confirmed COVID-19 case.
On their Facebook page, Livingston County says the patient is a 36-year-old male from the county. He is at home in self-quarantine.
The health department is conducting an investigation.
The Facebook post says it is important that we all continue to do our part in preventing the transmission of this virus. We must continue to practice social distancing and follow the guidance issued by the CDC.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for advice.