MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A second woman working in the McCracken County Jail has been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of having sexual contact with an inmate.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it was notified by the jail on Friday of accusation that the woman, who was part of the jail kitchen staff, had potentially committed criminal acts in the jail. The sheriff's office claims the woman, 22-year-old Hailey Webb, "admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate."
Because Webb was an contracted employee working in the jail where the inmate was incarcerated, Webb was charged with third-degree rape. She was arrested and jailed in the Ballard County Jail.
Earlier Friday afternoon, the Kentucky State Police announced that another woman working in the jail kitchen, 25-year-old Taylor L. Goodin, was arrested on a third-degree rape charge. Goodin is accused of having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
KSP said troopers were notified about the allegations against Goodin on Thursday, and she was arrested Friday and jailed in the Marshall County Jail.