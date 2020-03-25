CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A second Calloway County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after the county reported its first case Friday.
The Calloway County Health Department says it is working with the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed.
The health department isn’t releasing specifics about the patient.
Kim Paschall, Director for Nursing for the Calloway County Health Department says in the news release, “We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH, and the people of Calloway County.
For more information on the first case, click here.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
To see the latest updates on COVID-19 from the state, click here.