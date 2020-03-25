CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has confirmed a second case of COVID-19.
The patient is a man in his 40's and is in isolation. Public health officials are tracking down anyone who has had close contact with him.
They believe the man contracted the virus during travel.
The first COVID-19 case in the county was confirmed on Tuesday.
Missourians concerned about the coronavirus can call the following hotline: 1-877-435-8411. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.