JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, the county health department announced Thursday night.
The person diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease is a male in his late teens, the health department said in a news release. The release says the teen is "doing fair" and is at home in isolation. He is not allowed to leave home until he is well and no longer contagious, the health department says.
It's believed the teen was exposed to the virus during a recent trip to the Chicago area, the health department says. He is the second laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case in Jackson County. The first is a woman in her 50s who is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling in another state. That case was announced last week.
Public health officials are speaking with people who may have come into contact with the teen before he was diagnosed, the health department says. People who are found to have had significant exposure may be placed on home quarantine for a time, even if they don't show symptoms, the news release says.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois stood at 2,538 cases. Among those cases, 26 people have died from the disease.
"We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally, as the number of tests being conducted is increasing. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to the Governor’s stay at home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and maintaining space from others when in public," the Jackson County Health Department news release says.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state's hotline at 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.