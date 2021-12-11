Record breaking storms and several tornadoes moved into the Local 6 area overnight Friday and Saturday morning, causing "north of 70" deaths, possibly more. Crews have been working overnight into Saturday morning to rescue and recover those trapped in the damage.

Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a 7 p.m. curfew for those in Mayfield and parts of Graves County beginning Saturday night, as well as a State of Emergency for Graves County.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan has also signed an executive order putting Mayfield under a state of emergency. She said a dusk-to-dawn curfew is in place until further notice.

More than 180 guards members with the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police have been deployed to Graves County to help aide and assist, and more will be deployed if requested. It is possible we could see over 100 deaths, according to Beshear in a briefing at 10 a.m., CT on Saturday.

Beshear said President Joe Biden has approved Kentucky's request for a federal emergency declaration as eight counties are in need of help in West Kentucky.

According to Gov. Beshear, this could be the largest loss of life in a single location in state history and most of Dawson Springs is gone.

Ten people have been confirmed dead in Muhlenberg County, and there's at least one death in Caldwell County. There have been several deaths in Warren County. The governor expects more deaths in 10 counties in West Kentucky. Most of those being in Hopkins, Marshall and Muhlenberg Counties.

Forty people have been rescued in the candle factory. There were 110 in the building when the storm hit.

There have been hundreds of successful rescues across the state. The last successful rescue at the candle factory in Mayfield was around 3 a.m.

If you want to donate, a fund is being setup at West Kentucky Relief Fund.

The line of strong storms started in Jonesboro, AR, after 8 p.m. Friday. The tornado hit a nursing home, killing one person in the building.

The storm continued to strengthen along the cold front as it moved into Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, making this a quad state tornado threat. It moved over 220+ miles at over 50-60 mph at times.

There were reports of multiple tornadoes that made touchdown in the Local 6 area. The first confirmed tornado for the area was for Fulton County, KY, just after 9 p.m. Damage reported in Cayce, KY, to a café and the fire department.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Graves County, KY, got reports of rapid rotation and very strong winds that ended up producing a catastrophic tornado. It's still too early to determine whether it was an EF-4 or EF-5 tornado that moved through Mayfield.

Over 100 people were trapped for hours in the rubble in the local candle factory in Mayfield. Thousands are without power and are still trying to get in touch with loved ones. Many have lost their homes.

Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued as this line continued to move along the Kentucky/Tennessee border. Multiple reports of damage to trees, power lines and buildings cause by the winds. There was a possible rain-wrapped tornado between Morton's Gap and Earlington just before 11 p.m. Train cars were knocked off the tracks. Semis and cars flipped near I-69. And there was another possible tornado touchdown just southwest of Lafayette.

It is likely that this quad state tornado has broken the 96 year old record. That tornado traveled 219 miles.

Here are a few galleries showing storm damage from Friday night's tornadoes.