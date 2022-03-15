(CNN) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from the vice president's office.
"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19," said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Vice President Kamala Harris. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test."
Harris was set to participate in an Equal Pay Day event at the White House Tuesday evening that began just as Emhoff's test results were released. The vice president attended an event with President Joe Biden at the White House earlier Tuesday as he signed a $1.5 trillion government funding bill into law. Harris stood by Biden's side as the President gave remarks, and later stood in the crowd of lawmakers who attended the signing ceremony.
Earlier Tuesday, Emhoff visited a communal garden in the nation's capital for an event. The second gentleman gardened outside during the event.