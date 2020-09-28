PADUCAH — The Paducah Police say a second man from Illinois faces murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Aug. 8.
Police say 24-year-old Jermaine Harris, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested Friday afternoon by Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals at a business outside of Carbondale, Illinois. Christopher Howard, also of Cairo, was arrested last week in Columbia, Missouri, on identical charges.
Harris was charged with murder, four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
One man, 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, was killed in the shooting and four others were injured.
Police say the investigation revealed an on-going, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo, Illinois. Members of those two groups came to Paducah to attend Emancipation Day festivities on Aug. 8.
