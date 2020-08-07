MARION, IL — A second inmate has died at the United States Penitentiary Marion after testing positive for COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmate Taiwan Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29 and was evaluated by medical staff then taken to a local hospital for further treatment on Aug. 1.
USDJ says on Aug. 5, Davis was pronounced dead by hospital staff. USDJ says Davis had pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for getting more severe COVID-19 symptoms.
USDJ says Davis was 39 years old and was sentenced in the Southern District of Illinois to an 84-month sentence for distribution of a controlled substance. He had been in custody at USP Marion since December 18, 2019.