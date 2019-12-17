LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County, Kentucky, will soon be served by two judges. The addition of a second judge comes as the county works to reduce the cost of housing inmates. The county does not have its own jail, and instead pays to house inmates awaiting trial in other counties' jails.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White has said 56th Judicial Circuit Judge C.A. Woodall III has a large caseload, which slows down the process.
To help move criminal cases along, Judge James Redd III has been designated as special circuit judge in the 56th District to help as needed. In addition to Lyon County, the district includes Livingston, Caldwell and Trigg counties.
Redd will help handle probation revocation hearings on designated days, and he will help with family court litigation, including family case temporary motions for custody, parenting time and child support for no longer than two hours in duration.
The new program will begin next month.