FORT CAMPBELL, KY — Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, spoke with military spouses Friday at Fort Campbell.
Since 2018, Pence has traveled throughout the country to address employment challenges military spouses face. Pence told spouses at Fort Campbell that the Trump administration is by their side.
"It is our priority to come alongside you and your children so that our military service members can stay focused on their mission and remain ready to fight and protect our freedom," she said.
The second lady also met with military leadership and visited Fort Campbell's art therapy program.