ELIZABETHTOWN, KY — A second person has now died following a tragic accident involving a restaurant sign, WAVE 3 reports.
72-year-old KY woman killed when Denny's sign falls on car, 2 others injured
Last week, a falling Denny's sign crushed a car with three people inside.
They had to be extracted from the wreckage by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and Harding County EMS, WAVE reported.
72-year-old Lilian Curtis died from her injuries after being transported to University Hospital in Louisville.
Oh Monday, her husband Lloyd Curtis died from his injuries as well, after spending several days hospitalized.
Investigators report high winds knocked the sign from its post as the car passed underneath.