GALLATIN COUNTY, IL -- The Egyptian Health Department says there is a second case of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
The patient is a male in his 40's and is at home in isolation.
Public Health officials say they are conducting an investigation of this case, by speaking to people who they believe are potential close contacts. They say close contacts may be anyone who is living in the same house with a person sick with COVID-19, anyone caring for a person sick with COVID-19, anyone who was within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes, or anyone in direct contact with a person with COVID-19 (as in anyone coughed on, kissed, sharing utensils, etc.).
The health department says the number of cases can be reduced by following public health guidelines on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and staying home when you are sick.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for advice. You can also call one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)
- 1-800-889-3931
- dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH)
- 1-844-988-7800
- Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse)
- (618) 273-2275
- Harrisburg Medical Center
- (618)253-7671
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 20,852 cases.