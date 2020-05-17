MURRAY, KY — Officers are investigating a report of shots fired late Sunday morning in Murray, the police department says. The incident was reported less than a day after a man was shot to death in Murray.
Officers responded to the shots fired report around 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the area of Tanglewood Drive, the police department says in a news release. The police department says no further information is being made public at this time, as the incident is still under investigation.
Hours before, police responded to a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe's Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he later died.