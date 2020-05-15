PADUCAH -- The second round of financial assistance for small businesses through the Small Business Relief Fund is being distributed Friday, says City of Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer.
Spencer says each of the 50 businesses in this round is receiving a $2,000 check that can be used for payroll, rent or mortgage, or utilities.
To see the list of businesses and read frequently asked questions, click here.
Additionally, Spencer says a third round of funding is possible. You can donate to the Small Business Relief Fund by contacting the Community Foundation, click here, or by calling 270-442-8622
Spencer says this program is a partnership among the City of Paducah, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.