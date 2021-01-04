POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A Poplar Bluff man wanted in connection to a deadly December shooting has been arrested in West Virginia.
Stacy Gipson faces charges in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in connection to a shooting that left one person injured and another dead. He and Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore are accused of committing the shooting in a home on Begley Street on Dec. 1. Police say the two entered the home under a ruse that they intended to buy narcotics there. Once inside the home, investigators claim Gipson tried to rob the two people who lived there — Kevin Sanders and Adriana Lundy — and shot them both. Sanders later died because of his injuries, police say.
Gilmore was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Investigators have been searching for Gipson, and the Poplar Bluff Police Department says it received information that the suspect could be at his mother's house in Charleston, West Virginia. On Monday, U.S. marshals conducting surveillance of the home and a nearby gas station when they saw Gipson walking hear the business. The police department says Gipson ran from marshals when they tried to arrest him, but he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Gipson faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, attempted robbery - first degree and three counts of armed criminal action.