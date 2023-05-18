CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police have released the name of the second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two people in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Tuesday.
PREVIOUS: One suspect in custody, another at large after two victims injured in Cape Girardeau shooting, police say
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says 22-year-old Markitrey Shemaj West is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest. The shooting happened at the Legends Apartments on North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.
Two people were hospitalized because of the shooting, and police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a juvenile suspect in southern Illinois.
Police have said the two suspects were seen driving away from the scene of the shooting, and officers pursued that vehicle into Illinois. The juvenile was arrested in Mounds, Illinois, but West remains at large as of Thursday afternoon.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find West to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, its anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" and the information to 847411.