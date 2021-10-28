BREAKING UPDATE 7:35 p.m.: Kentucky State Police Post 1 says Dequain Mayes has been arrested. Mayes was wanted on burglary and robbery charges in Trigg County.
KSP Post 1 says Mays was found and arrested by troopers Thursday evening. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — An 18-year-old Cadiz man has been arrested and investigators are searching for a wanted 19-year-old man from Hopkinsville in connection to a Trigg County robbery, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
Noah Beaudry of Cadiz and Dequain Mayes of Hopkinsville are accused of breaking into a home on Woodland Drive in Cadiz just before 3 p.m. Saturday. The two allegedly entered the home, demanded money and marijuana and pointed weapons at two people inside the home.
KSP Post 1 says Beaudry was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He was jailed in the Christian County Jail.
Troopers are still searching for Mayes, who is wanted on the same charges Beaudry faces.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find Mayes to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.