PADUCAH — The second local unity meeting will be held Wednesday, June 24, at the McCracken County Courthouse.
The meeting will be in Conference Room A and run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A press release from the county's courthouse says the mission of the meeting remains to provide a forum for open and frank conversation regarding our community's role in addressing race relations, specifically between police and Black American citizens.
Additionally, the press release says there will be no media presence in the meeting nor will it be recorded, to promote open and frank interaction.
Only the following people are allowed in the meeting:
- Judge Executive Craig Clymer
- Mayor Brandi Harless
- Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird
- McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter
- Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham
- George Bray
- Dujuan Thomas
- J. W. Cleary
- Corbin Snardon
- Shawn Maxie
- Benny Heady
- Bernice Belt
The release says the media will be able to ask questions after the meeting at 5 p.m.
The first unity meeting was held on June 10, after being postponed for a week when one of the protesters who was supposed to attend was arrested hours before the meeting started.
Local leaders say the first meeting set the foundation for change with race relations in our community.
Bernice Belt, who attended the first meeting and will attend again, says on June 10, they talked about police hiring practices, improving civilian-officer relationships, equal access to job opportunities, and educating the youth on history.
Belt says all participants will bring a list of ideas for short and long term goals for the community to the meeting on Wednesday. While this meeting is also private, Belt said they'll include more people when they have a clear picture of what they plan to do.