PADUCAH - Secondhand clothing is becoming a major trend. Thred Up, an online resale store, did their annual data analysis with Global Data. They are projecting the secondhand clothing market to be worth $51 billion by 2023.
You can shop secondhand clothing locally too and depending on where you go, your money may go back into your community.
St. Vincent de Paul Budget Store in Paducah is an example of a local thrift store that benefits the community. The clothes are cheap and the hugs are free there.
Manager Norma Cox and regulars call this place St. Vinny's Boutique.
"Linens and pillows are 5 cents. Lamps and flowers are 50 percent off,” Norma reads the deals off the customers as they walk in.
People search through hundreds of items and fill up boxes of stuff for just a few dollars.
Artist Ewin Ledbetter comes to St. Vincent’s every week to shop for supplies. "I take the metal off these old metals pieces and i use it as a medium to do my metal art,” he says. “I keep the shelves kind of empty for them."
You can check out some of his creations on the Rusty Renaissance Facebook page here.
It's where your dollars go that will get you hooked on shopping here.
“What we do is we take in donations from our community. If it wasn't for our community bringing donations, and our volunteers, then we couldn't help the people at the helpline,” Norma said. “Everything goes to the help line to help the community with food, clothes, financial."
Your dollar goes a long way at St. Vincent’s. Every dollar in the donation jar at the front for store buys for four pounds of food for people in your community. Norma says most of the money they get from sales goes to help people with whatever they're struggling with.
She says she's all about paying it forward. A deal for someone can mean a meal for someone else.
Norma and the volunteers are trying to make people's lives better one free hug at a time.
"If you give them a hug, it makes them feel good. Just give them a hug. They might be having a really bad day and a hug will lift them up,” she said.
You'll come to shop, but you'll stay for the experience.
There are several other thrift stores in the area that benefit people in need. A few of them include:
-Hope Unlimited on Jefferson Street in Paducah
-Salvation Army Community Stores
-Goodwill
-TQ Thrift connected to Top Quality Consignment on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah
After you give back, think about going through your closet and reselling your used clothes. You can make some money while keeping clothing from ending up in a landfill.
Shopping apps like Poshmark and Depop allow you to resell used items from your home via your cell phone.