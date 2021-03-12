Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will praise Kentucky's 2020 election success and discuss election reform Sunday morning on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The Paducah native pre-recorded an interview for the news and public affairs show Friday.
“I’m proud that Kentucky is leading the nation on making it easy to vote and hard to cheat, and I’m honored that Meet The Press would offer me an opportunity to share our example with the entire country,” Adams said in a statement released ahead of the segment.
Adams has voiced support for a Kentucky bill, House Bill 576, that would expand Kentucky's early voting options in post-pandemic elections. The bill would create three days of early in-person voting, transition to universal paper ballots statewide, allow counties to create voting centers where Kentuckians can cast ballots regardless of which precinct they live in and keep the online voter portal that was created for the 2020 election. It would also enhance the ability of state election officials to remove nonresident voters from voter rolls, formally prohibit and penalize "ballot harvesting" and retain the signature cure process that allows absentee voters whose signatures have changed overtime the change to prove their identity and have their ballots counted.
Adams is expected to highlight expanded voter access, security, election integrity and how it couldn't have been possible without bipartisan support. Kentucky saw its highest ever voter turnout in the 2020 election because of expanded early in-person and mail-in voting. In January, Adams announced that more than 2 million Kentuckians voted in 2020.
"This polarizing issue of election policy, it's rare to see people voting across the aisle on anything these days, let alone on a hot-button issue like this," Adams said during the interview. "I think it's really good for public confidence in the election if half the public doesn't think they're being robbed by the other party trying to manufacture rules that give them the benefit."
Be sure to tune in to Local 6 at 8 a.m. Sunday to watch Adams' full interview on Meet the Press.