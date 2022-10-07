Secretary of State Michael Adams urges Kentucky business owners to save postage or a trip to Frankfort and file their business reinstatements online at the updated Fast Track site.
Business owners who have forgotten to file their annual reports will not be required to reinstate their business by mail or in person, according to a news release from the secretary of state's office. A new online feature on the site will communicate directly with both the Department of Revenue and the Office of Unemployment Insurance to complete the process quicker.
The website also lets business file their annual reports, form new LLCs, file assumed names and more.