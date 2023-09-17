FRANKFORT, KY — Over 30 new American citizens and 29 veterans were welcomed and honored by Secretary of State Michael Adams earlier this week on Friday, Sept. 15.
The naturalization ceremony was held in Frankfort, Kentucky, and included 35 new American citizens who came from 18 different countries. At the ceremony, Adams spoke with them and provided them with an opportunity to register to vote.
“There’s nothing more American than coming to America and becoming an American,” Adams told the new citizens. “Your reward is to become a co-owner of the greatest country in the world.”
At another event, a ceremony was held at the State Capitol where 29 men and women were inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. Those who were inducted into the Hall of Fame will be recognized by plaques that hang in the hall outside the Secretary of State’s Capitol Office.
“Our right to vote was won by soldiers and sailors in the Revolution and has been defended by servicemen and –women ever since,” Adams told inductees. “I have the opportunity to defend that right only because of your courage and sacrifice.”