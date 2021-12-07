GRAVES COUNTY, KY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 849 in Graves County on Wednesday and Thursday.
KY 849 will be closed to allow a cross drain to be replaced. The closure will be at mile point 5.462.
This closure is along KY 849 immediately west of the Bee Mason Road intersection and about 1/2 mile east of the KY 945 intersection.
The road will close at noon Wednesday, and is not expected to reopen until 3 p.m. Thursday.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via U.S. 45, KY 408, and KY 945.