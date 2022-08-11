MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Blandville Road in McCracken County is closed to traffic Thursday night because of a collision with serious injuries in the 8800 block, the county sheriff's office says.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the head-on collision involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck happened around 7:41 p.m. Thursday. Norman says the pickup truck caught fire with the driver still inside, and people from nearby homes came out with a kiddie pool and buckets, working to throw water on the burning truck until Concord firefighters and other responders arrived to but out the blaze and get the driver out of the vehicle.
Norman says the crash did involve serious injuries, but that further details about those injuries could not be released at this time.
As of around 10 p.m., Norman says the road remains shut down between the intersections of Mayfield Metropolis Road and Gholson Road.
Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
This map shows the section of Blandville Road that is blocked: