GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A section of Central Road in Graves County is back open with traffic running on a gravel base.
A contractor reopened a section of the road on Saturday.
Central Road has been closed since August for the new KY 80 Bypass along the southern edge of Mayfield .
Crews have been working to elevate the road and install appropriate drainage for a new intersection.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer Keith Todd says the contractor has had multiple issues which caused an extension of the closure.
Todd also says the contractor plans to pave the new section of the road at a later date and KYTC engineers will continue to work to provide timely updates.
The prime contractor for the $14.2 million project is Jim Smith Contracting.
The target completion date for the project it Nov. 15, 2020.