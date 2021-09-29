TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A state road in Trigg County, Kentucky, is closed because of a sinkhole, transportation officials say.
Kentucky 126/Cobb Road in northern Trigg County is closed and barricaded because of a sinkhole between the 4 and 5 mile markers, not far from the Brushy Grove Creek Bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The closure is about 2 miles west of the Cerulean Community and a little less than a mile east of the Caldwell County line.
The hole was discovered Wednesday afternoon when a contract mowing crew was working along the right of way. KYTC says one of the tractors broke through the ground, and the crew discovered that the hole at the edge of the pavement was about 8-feet deep and extended out under the pavement about 10 feet or more.
KYTC says an engineering team will go to the sinkhole site early Thursday to fully examine the sinkhole and create a repair plan. Depending how own deep the hole is, the road could remain closed for several days or more.
The cabinet says it will try to give timely updates when the repair plan is created and carried out.