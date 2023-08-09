BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A section of Deerfield Lane in southern Ballard County is closed to traffic after an inspector with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found "substantial deterioration" on the substructure of a bridge over a creek.
KYTC says the closure is a little more than half a mile west of Kentucky 802/New York Road in Ballard County. An inspector who examined the Stovall Creek Bridge along Deerfield Lane Wednesday afternoon found the timber pilings that support the bridge deck had deteriorated significantly.
The cabinet says its engineers will help the Ballard County Road Department evaluate the bridge in the weeks ahead to figure out if it can be repaired or if it needs to be replaced.
KYTC District 1 says it and the Ballard County Fiscal Court will try to give the community timely updates about the bridge's status.