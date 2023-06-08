FULTON, KY — A section of East State Line Road in Fulton, Kentucky, is closed until further notice after inspectors found structural issues on a bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 announced the closure Thursday night. The bridge in question runs over a tributary to Harris Fork Creek. KYTC says the road is closed at mile point 0.65 after a contract inspection team discovered that a tie road on the box beam of the bride had failed. Because of that issue, the beams move and flex when trucks cross the bridge.
The bridge is closed and barricaded, and KYTC says engineers will examine the bridge in greater detail over the next week to figure out if it can be repaired or if it needs to be replaced.
There is no marked detour for the closure.
The cabinet says it will try to give timely updates once the bridge is inspected more thoroughly and a plan to repair or replace it is created.