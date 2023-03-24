SIKESTON, MO — A section of Highway ZZ is closed after a car crash south of the Sikeston Area Higher Education Center campus.
Missouri Department of Transportation is shutting down Highway ZZ from Rose Parkway to U.S. 61.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is working the accident at north U.S. 61 and Highway HH and to repair a broken gas line. Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to fire and police personnel on scene.
Estimated closure time could exceed three hours, if not longer.
Check back for updates.